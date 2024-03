Smithwas promoted from AHL Tucson on Monday.

Smith has yet to appear in an NHL game this season, having played exclusively in the minors. With the Roadrunners, the 25-year-old center has tallied nine goals and 18 helpers in 48 contests. The decision to call up Smith could be an indication that one or both of Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed) or Barrett Hayton (lower body) will not be available to face Dallas on Wednesday.