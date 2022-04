Smithscored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Smith has settled in nicely with two goals and an assist in his last four games. That accounts for all of his offense through seven NHL appearances since he signed his entry-level deal following the end of Minnesota State University's season. The 23-year-old has added 10 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-3 rating, providing a little grit while playing as the second-line center for the Coyotes.