Smithposted an assist, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

After signing out of Minnesota State University, Smith recorded four points in 10 games in his first taste of NHL play. The 23-year-old center added 14 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-1 rating while seeing some power-play time. The Florida native should be in contention for a middle-six role to begin 2022-23.