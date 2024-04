Dermott logged an assist and blocked three shots in Friday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Dermott ended his eight-game point drought by helping out on Michael Carcone's go-ahead goal with 5:13 left in the third period. The 27-year-old Dermott is up to seven points through 49 outings in a bottom-four role this season. He's added 37 shots on net, 24 PIM, a minus-13 rating, 52 hits and 64 blocked shots. Dermott has limited offensive upside, so his fantasy value is low.