Devils' Bracken Kearns: Waived by New Jersey
Kearns was waived by the Devils on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Kearns was with the Islanders and primarily their minor-league affiliate -- AHL Bridgeport -- last season. At least in the lower ranks, he's proven that he can be a dual threat in the scoring and assist columns. He produced 23 goals, 28 assists and a robust plus-16 rating with the Sound Tigers in 2016-17. Expect the undrafted left-shooting center to report to AHL Albany in the likely event that he clears waivers.
