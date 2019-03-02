Devils' John Quenneville: Not playing Saturday
Quenneville (upper body) is out for Saturday's game against the Bruins.
This means that Quenneville will have missed five of his last six games. Of course, he has zero points, and only 12 shots on net, in the 16 games he has played in, so fantasy owners won't be concerned.
