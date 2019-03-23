The Devils assigned Quenneville to AHL Binghamton on Saturday.

Despite notching 30 points over 32 games with AHL Binghamton, Quenneville has gone silent at the top level, producing just one goal and no assists over 18 contests. He'll return to the minors to get in some more seasoning, but the 2014 first-round pick likely remains part of the team's long-term plans.