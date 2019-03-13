Gabriel is dealing with an illness and didn't play in Tuesday's game versus the Flames, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The 25-year-old has played in just 31 NHL games since entering the league in the 2015-16 season. He's occasionally a healthy scratch, so his absence from the lineup wasn't unusual until the team released his condition. He'll look to shake off the sickness quickly before Wednesday's road tilt versus the Oilers.