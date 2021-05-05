Maltsev (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Bruins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Maltsev will miss a second game with the mystery injury. The Russian winger has nine points in 33 games this season, although he had warmed up with four points in his last four outings prior to the injury.
