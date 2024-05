Laberge signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with New Jersey on Thursday.

Laberge finally made his NHL debut this season, playing in two games for the Devils in which he generated three hits while logging a combined 6:11 of ice time. Considering the 27-year-old winger has never reached the 20-point threshold in AHL action, he figures to remain primarily a fringe roster option for New Jersey moving forward.