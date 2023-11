Laberge was summoned by New Jersey on Wednesday.

Laberge has a goal, three points and 16 PIM in eight games with AHL Utica this season. The 26-year-old hasn't featured in the NHL yet, but with the Devils set to play in back-to-back games against Philadelphia on Thursday and San Jose on Friday, perhaps he'll get a chance to enter the lineup. If Laberge does play in either of those contests, it will likely be as a member of the fourth line.