Ducks' Brendan Guhle: Lands first NHL goal
Guhle scored his first career NHL goal on his only shot of the game in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Arizona.
Guhle sent a rather harmless-looking point shot through traffic that eluded Arizona goaltender Darcy Kuemper, getting the Ducks on the board in the first period. More significantly, it was Guhle's first NHL goal in his 44th career game. The 22-year-old played just 11:32 on Wednesday, the lowest among Anaheim defenseman, and figures to remain in a third-pairing or depth role for the Ducks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.