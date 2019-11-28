Guhle scored his first career NHL goal on his only shot of the game in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Arizona.

Guhle sent a rather harmless-looking point shot through traffic that eluded Arizona goaltender Darcy Kuemper, getting the Ducks on the board in the first period. More significantly, it was Guhle's first NHL goal in his 44th career game. The 22-year-old played just 11:32 on Wednesday, the lowest among Anaheim defenseman, and figures to remain in a third-pairing or depth role for the Ducks.