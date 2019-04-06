Guhle (oblique) recorded a blocked shot and skated 6:02 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Guhle missed a month with the injury. He ended with one assist in eight games between the Ducks and the Sabres this season. At 21 years old, Guhle still has time to develop, but the Canadian blueliner has yet to make himself relevant in fantasy.

