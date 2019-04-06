Ducks' Brendan Guhle: Quiet in return
Guhle (oblique) recorded a blocked shot and skated 6:02 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
Guhle missed a month with the injury. He ended with one assist in eight games between the Ducks and the Sabres this season. At 21 years old, Guhle still has time to develop, but the Canadian blueliner has yet to make himself relevant in fantasy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...