Ducks' Carter Rowney: Garners helper
Rowney picked up an assist in Thursday's 3-1 victory over Boston.
While Rowney may be bogged down in an 11-game goal drought, he has managed to compile five helpers over that stretch. The center may not be a prolific scorer, but he is certainly capable of providing some depth scoring and should be considered a decent mid-range fantasy option.
