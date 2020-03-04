Ducks' Carter Rowney: Registers seventh goal
Rowney posted a goal and six hits in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Rowney toils in the bottom six, mainly on the fourth line, and averages 12:43 per game, so it's not surprising that he'll struggle to achieve a new career high in points (21). However, the hard-nosed winger notched his seventh goal to tie the career best he set last year, and he's now surpassed 180 hits for the first time in his career.
