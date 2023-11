De Leo, who was on the non-roster injured reserve list with a knee issue, was put on waivers by Anaheim on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

De Leo's placement on waivers indicates that he's recovered from the knee injury that he sustained during the preseason. He had nine goals and 23 points in 22 games with AHL San Diego in 2022-23. If De Leo goes unclaimed on waivers, he's projected to report to San Diego.