Backes scored a goal on eight shots and won 12 of 19 faceoffs in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

The 36-year-old Backes is long removed from his glory days, but he called back to his prime Tuesday. His tally was the game-winner, scored just 17 seconds into the second period. The goal was his first point of the season, and he's added 10 shots, eight hits and five blocked shots in three outings. Backes will likely retain a bottom-six role as long as Derek Grant (upper body) remains out.