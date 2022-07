Juolevi signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Ducks on Wednesday.

Juolevi played in 18 games between the Panthers and the Red Wings last season, but he didn't record a point. The 24-year-old defenseman added 15 hits, 18 shots on goal and 10 blocked shots in limited minutes. With the Ducks still in a rebuild, the fifth overall pick from 2016 should get the chance to compete for regular playing time on the third pairing, but he could also spent time at AHL San Diego.