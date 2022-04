Juolevi remains on Detroit's active roster, but he hasn't played since a March 27 contest when the Wings suffered an 11-2 loss to the Penguins.

Juolevi, whom the Wings claimed off waivers from Florida in early March, actually avoided a negative plus-minus rating in that lopsided affair, but his staking a residence in the press box for the ensuing 13 games seems to be more representative of Detroit's attempt to get Swedish defenseman Gustav Lindstrom a longer look.