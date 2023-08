Svechnikov signed a two-year contract with Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL on Friday.

Svechnikov did not get a qualifying offer from the Sharks in the offseason and was unable to garner a new contract elsewhere in the NHL so he will take his talents to the KHL. The former first-round pick (19th overall) in the 2015 Draft, Svechnikov had a disappointing NHL career with 20 goals and 25 assists in 172 games, culminating last season with a career-best eight goals in 59 games with the Sharks.