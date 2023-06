Svechnikov didn't get a qualifying offer from San Jose, which will make him an unrestricted free agent Saturday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Svechnikov had eight goals, 14 points, 100 hits and 21 blocks in 59 contests with San Jose in 2022-23. He's coming off a one-year, $750,000 contract, and the Sharks would have needed to provide him with a one-year, $787,500 qualifying offer to retain his exclusive negotiating rights.