Klapka was reassigned to AHL Calgary following Saturday's 1-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Klapka got into four games with the Flames during his stay in the NHL. He had eight hits, one blocked shot, two PIM and a minus-1 rating in a fourth-line role. One of Klapka or Cole Schwindt will likely stay in the AHL after the Flames return from the bye week and All-Star break.