Flames' Glenn Gawdin: Strikes quickly in rookie game
Gawdin scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Oilers rookies.
Gawdin's tally opened the scoring just 36 seconds into the game, going top shelf against Oilers goalie Olivier Rodrigue. The center recorded 38 points (11 goals, 27 helpers) in 64 contests with AHL Stockton in his first professional campaign last year. The 22-year-old is likely to continue developing in the minors for the next couple of years.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.