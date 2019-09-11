Gawdin scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Oilers rookies.

Gawdin's tally opened the scoring just 36 seconds into the game, going top shelf against Oilers goalie Olivier Rodrigue. The center recorded 38 points (11 goals, 27 helpers) in 64 contests with AHL Stockton in his first professional campaign last year. The 22-year-old is likely to continue developing in the minors for the next couple of years.