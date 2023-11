Honzek (lower body) is expected to play for WHL Vancouver on Friday, Steve Ewen of The Vancouver Province reports.

Honzek has not played yet this season after getting hurt in a preseason game while in Flames camp. The 19-year-old was given a 6-8 week timeline to return when he reported to his junior club in mid-October, and his return at the end of the week is right in that window.