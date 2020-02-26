Flames' Zac Rinaldo: Slipping out of lineup
Rinaldo has been a healthy scratch for three straight games.
Rinaldo has five points, 64 hits and 34 PIM through 18 appearances this season, but he's found himself outside of interim head coach Geoff Ward's lineup in recent games. The bruising fourth-liner is only a part-timer for the Flames -- he's likely not worth a look in most fantasy formats.
