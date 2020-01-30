Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Recalled by Philadelphia
The Flyers promoted Bunnaman from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
Bunnaman was sent to the minors so he could keep playing during the NHL's All-Star break, but he was always expected to be back with Philly ahead of Friday's clash with Pittsburgh. The 21-year-old has notched two points in nine games with the big club this campaign.
