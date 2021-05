Braun broke his foot while blocking a shot in Monday's game against the Devils, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Braun recorded a minus-1 rating in 3:50 of ice time before leaving Monday's game. It was the Flyers' season finale, so the 34-year-old blueliner will have a full offseason to rehab his injury. He finished the 2020-21 campaign with six points in 53 games.