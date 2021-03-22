site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Flyers' Matthew Strome: Back in minors
RotoWire Staff
Strome was demoted to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Strome has one goal in three AHL games this season. It's unlikely that he makes his NHL debut this season.
