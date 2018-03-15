Flyers' Matthew Strome: Signs entry-level deal
Strome signed an entry-level contract with the Flyers on Thursday.
Strome lit up the OHL this season with 68 points (37 goals, 31 assists) over 64 games with the Hamilton Bulldogs. Still just 19 years of age, the 6-foot-4, left-handed shot figures to continue his development in the minors for the time being. He could eventually work his way to the NHL down the line but that's likely a couple years off.
