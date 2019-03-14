Lindblom has scored five goals and nine points with a plus-3 rating in the last 12 games.

The real core of this hot streak occurred in February, but after two pointless nights at the beginning of the month, Lindblom has a goal and three points in the last four contests. Dating back to Jan. 16, Lindblom has nine goals and 16 points in 23 games. In his first full NHL season, Lindblom has 13 goals and 28 points in 68 games.