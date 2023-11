Lindblom (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

The Sharks announced earlier in the day that Lindblom had been returned to the minors, but clarified later that he had been moved to the IR list. Lindblom will be out of action for at least the next two games. In a corresponding move, Danil Gushchin was recalled from AHL San Jose.