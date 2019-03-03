Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Playing very well
Lindblom has five goals and seven points with a minus-1 rating in the last 11 games.
He doesn't have a point in the last two contests, but the five goals since Feb. 9 is certainly a nice total. In his first full NHL season, Lindblom already has 12 goals and 25 points in 64 games. He's currently on pace for 15 goals and 32 points.
