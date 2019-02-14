Laberge (hip) has been activated off of non-roster injured reserve and sent to AHL Lehigh Valley.

Laberge has been sidelined since training camp after undergoing him surgery, but his activation and loan to the Phantoms suggests he's on the cusp of finally making his season debut. The 2016 second-round pick will look to get his footing in the minors, but he could contribute for the Flyers down the road if he can remain healthy.