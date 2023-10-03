Laczynski was placed on waivers Tuesday.
If he clears, Laczynski could be ticketed for AHL Lehigh Valley for the start of the 2023-24 campaign. He collected two goals, two assists, 23 shots on net and 30 hits in 32 games with the Flyers last season.
