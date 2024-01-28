Froese was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Sunday.
Froese has been credited with three shots on goal, five blocked shots and five hits in seven NHL appearances this campaign. The 32-year-old forward also has six goals and six assists over 33 AHL outings this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Byron Froese: Earns promotion•
-
Golden Knights' Byron Froese: Assigned to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Byron Froese: Recalled from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Byron Froese: Sent back to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Byron Froese: Ascends to top level•
-
Golden Knights' Byron Froese: Placed on waivers•