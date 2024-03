Froese notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Froese set up a Mason Morelli tally in the first period. The helper was Froese's first point in 15 NHL appearances this season. He's added 16 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-1 rating while skating on the fourth line. The 32-year-old forward will likely remain in that role until at least one of William Carrier, Pavel Dorofeyev or Brett Howden can return from their respective upper-body injuries.