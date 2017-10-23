Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Recalled from AHL
Lagace was summoned from AHL Chicago on Sunday.
With Malcolm Subban (lower body) going on the injured reserve, Vegas will call upon Lagace to serve as the backup to Oscar Dansk for the time being. After Lagace appeared in 32 games last season for AHL Texas posting a 3.56 GAA and .886 save percentage, the 24-year-old hasn't fared much better this season mustering a .870 save percentage during three games in the minors. Lagace will likely remain with the team until Subban or Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) return to the action.
