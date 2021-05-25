Paquette (lower body) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 against Nashville, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Paquette has been sidelined for this entire series, which is squared at two games apiece entering Tuesday's contest. Regardless of the Game 5 result, Paquette's next chance to return will come Thursday in Game 6.
