Hurricanes' Oliwer Kaski: Dished to Carolina
The Red Wings traded Kaski to the Hurricanes on Thursday in exchange for Kyle Wood.
Kaski hasn't been with the Red Wings long, joining the organization this season after racking up 51 points over 59 games in his native Finland's top league last season. The 24-year-old blueliner has struggled to adjust to the American game in the early going, compiling a minus-8 rating through 19 contests, but will look for a fresh start elsewhere.
