Skarek inked a two-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Tuesday.
Skarek posted a 15-16-3 record with a 3.37 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 38 games for AHL Bridgeport last season. The 23-year-old netminder will likely begin the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.
More News
-
Islanders' Jakub Skarek: Joins Islanders•
-
Islanders' Jakub Skarek: Goalie of the month•
-
Islanders' Jakub Skarek: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Islanders' Jakub Skarek: Back to minors•
-
Islanders' Jakub Skarek: Up to taxi squad Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Jakub Skarek: Assigned to minor-league affiliate•