Islanders' Josh Bailey: Carries offense in Game 3 loss

Bailey scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist during Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals.

His second-period tally tied the score at 2-2 and briefly gave the Isles a flicker of hope before the 'Canes took control in the third. The points were Bailey's first of the second round, and he now has four goals and six points through seven postseason contests. The veteran winger may need to produce another big effort if New York is going to avoid getting swept Friday in Game 4.