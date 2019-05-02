Islanders' Josh Bailey: Carries offense in Game 3 loss
Bailey scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist during Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals.
His second-period tally tied the score at 2-2 and briefly gave the Isles a flicker of hope before the 'Canes took control in the third. The points were Bailey's first of the second round, and he now has four goals and six points through seven postseason contests. The veteran winger may need to produce another big effort if New York is going to avoid getting swept Friday in Game 4.
More News
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Posts two points in Game 4•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Plays hero in OT•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Ends scoring drought in style•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Scores fifth point in six games•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Snags assist in loss to Philly•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Finds twine versus Flames•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...