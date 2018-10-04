Islanders' Josh Bailey: Dealing with achy back

Bailey (back) will play Thursday at Carolina, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Bailey calls it tightness in his lower back but doesn't believe it's serious and will be ready to go versus the Hurricanes. Bailey was originally slotted to play on the second-line with Brock Nelson and Anders Lee, but was moved back to the top line with Matthew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier late in camp.

