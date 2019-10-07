Islanders' Josh Bailey: Opens scoring on power play

Bailey scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

With six seconds left on the Islanders' first man advantage of the game, Bailey deposited the opening goal to open the scoring early in the second period. He added the helper later in the frame on Brock Nelson's eventual game-winning tally. It's the first two points of the season for Bailey, who 56 points (16 goals, 40 apples) in 82 games last season.