Islanders' Josh Bailey: Ready to rock
As expected, Bailey (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Panthers, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Bailey has been dealing with a nagging injury early on this campaign, but he's not concerned that it will be an ongoing issue. The 29-year-old winger will slot into his usual role skating on the Islanders' first line and top power-play unit against Florida.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.