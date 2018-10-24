Islanders' Josh Bailey: Ready to rock

As expected, Bailey (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Panthers, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Bailey has been dealing with a nagging injury early on this campaign, but he's not concerned that it will be an ongoing issue. The 29-year-old winger will slot into his usual role skating on the Islanders' first line and top power-play unit against Florida.

