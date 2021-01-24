Dal Colle (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Dal Colle could make his season debut Sunday against the Devils after missing the first four games with his mysterious injury. He scored 10 points in 53 games last season and should continue playing in the bottom-six, limiting his fantasy value.
