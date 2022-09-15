Dal Colle secured a professional tryout agreement with Ottawa on Thursday.

Dal Colle saw action in just one NHL game with the Islanders last season in which he registered two shots and a plus-1 rating in 14:34 of ice time. With Derick Brassard also joining the team on a PTO, it seems unlikely that both players would secure a permanent contract at the end of training camp, though that could depend on the development of Shane Pinto and Parker Kelly.