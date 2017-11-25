Jets' Bryan Little: Explodes for three points in win

Little recorded a goal, two assists and three shots during Friday's 4-1 win over Anaheim.

The goal and one of the helpers came on the power play for Little, and this was also only the second multi-point showing of the season for the veteran. He entered the contest with just two goals and nine points through 21 games, so Friday's strong outing was long overdue, but there's also potential this kick-starts an offensive outburst. Little has been a consistent scorer throughout his career, and this could prove to be a buy-low spot.