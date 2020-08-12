Little (ear) told reporters he will need more time to fully recover, raising doubts regarding his availability for the start of the 20202-21 campaign, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Little has been out of action since Nov. 5 versus New Jersey when he took a puck to the ear. If the Edmonton native is unable to suit up next year, the Jets could look to add some center depth during the offseason. How the club opts to address the position could also depend on whether it re-signs Cody Eakin as well.