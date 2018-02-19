Jets' Bryan Little: Scores in rout
Little had a goal and an assist during a 7-2 victory Sunday over Florida.
Although the 30-year-old didn't join into the frenzy until the third period, this marked his fifth multi-point game of the season, and he now has 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 58 contests. However, with the emergence of Winnipeg's young forward core Little doesn't have the same role as seasons past, and sits nearly 14 points behind his pace from 2016-17. Still, Little's averaging 18:55 of ice time in his last 10 games despite skating on the third line, while also enjoying steady time centering the second power-play unit, and shouldn't see his current offensive opportunities dwindle any time soon.
