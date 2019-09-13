Jets' Emile Poirier: Earns tryout
Poirier signed a professional tryout agreement with Winnipeg on Friday.
Poirier was drafted by the Flames with the 22nd overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, but hasn't logged an NHL game since 2015-16. While the 24-year-old would be a shocking addition to the 23-man roster, he could land a two-way deal with the Jets that sees him start the year with AHL Manitoba if he impresses in training camp.
